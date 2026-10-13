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Chitkara University hosts WECON 2026, bringing global perspectives on AI

The 9th World Engineering Conference brings together academia, research, and industry to explore the evolving role of Artificial Intelligence

Published on: Oct 13, 2026, 20:27:41 IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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Chitkara University hosted the two-day WECON 2026, the 9th World Engineering Conference on contemporary Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies, bringing together distinguished experts from academia, research and industry to deliberate on the transformative potential of AI. Held on the theme “AI Technologies for Societal and Industrial Transformation,” the conference explored how emerging AI technologies can address real-world challenges and create meaningful impact across industry, society, research, education and emerging technology ecosystems.

Distinguished experts at WECON 2026, hosted by Chitkara University, to advance conversations on engineering, artificial intelligence, and emerging technologies. (HT Photo)
Distinguished experts at WECON 2026, hosted by Chitkara University, to advance conversations on engineering, artificial intelligence, and emerging technologies. (HT Photo)

WECON 2026 was supported by the DST-sponsored technology enabling centre at Chitkara University (CU-TEC), reinforcing the conference’s focus on translating emerging technologies and research into meaningful applications for industry and society.

The two-day conference featured around 15 expert talks by distinguished speakers from leading academic institutions, national research laboratories and industry. Experts and professors from institutions including IITs, NITs, CSIR-CSIO and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, along with professionals from leading technology companies, shared perspectives on the latest developments, opportunities and challenges in Artificial Intelligence.

Discussions placed particular emphasis on real-world applications and the transformative potential of AI. The conference witnessed participation from across India and abroad, bringing together academicians, researchers, industry professionals, technology experts and innovators. International participation from the United Kingdom, Australia and Germany added diverse global perspectives to the discussions. HTWG Konstanz – University of Applied Sciences, Germany, served as the international partner, strengthening opportunities for global academic collaboration, knowledge exchange and future joint engagement. The discussions moved beyond technological advancement to examine the responsible, sustainable and human-centric adoption of AI.

Over the years, WECON has evolved beyond the conventional academia-driven conference format into a curated platform for dialogue and collaboration among academia, industry, researchers, technology leaders and innovators. WECON 2026 further strengthened this approach by creating opportunities for participants to exchange knowledge, identify emerging trends and explore potential collaborations in AI and related technologies.

WECON 2026 reinforced Chitkara University’s commitment to strengthening industry–academia engagement, advancing research and innovation, and building global partnerships in emerging technologies. The conference also reflected the University’s broader efforts to create internationally connected platforms that facilitate knowledge exchange and encourage technology-led transformation. The two-day conference concluded with a renewed emphasis on collaboration, responsible innovation and translating AI research and expertise into meaningful solutions for industry and society.

 
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