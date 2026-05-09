Circuit houses in Himachal now open for public

Himachal Pradesh chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday said that all the circuit houses in the state will be made available to the public. Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. (File)

The circuit house, previously restricted only to government officials, can now be booked online by the public, the CM said during a review meeting of the Himachal General Administrative Department. He also directed that QR code-based payment facilities be introduced to ensure people do not face inconvenience while making bookings and said this facility should be introduced across the state for circuit house booking as well.

The CM also directed officials to ensure better services for visitors at Himachal Bhawan, Himachal Sadan in Delhi and Himachal Bhawan in Chandigarh adding that their maintenance and repair will be done by the public works department.

The CM issued instructions to complete the construction of Himachal Niketan in Delhi before June 15.

Digital gate pass system to facilitate public’s interaction with CM

To streamline and simplify meetings with the CM, a digital gate pass system has been introduced alongside the existing entry mechanism at the Himachal Pradesh State Secretariat.

The online system automatically generates a downloadable digital gate pass, eliminating the need for manual paperwork. For visitors arriving without prior appointments, gate passes can also be generated directly at the reception, a statement issued on Friday said. It incorporates advanced identity verification features, including OTP-based authentication and Aadhaar-enabled face authentication. Security personnel will verify entry by scanning barcodes on the digitally generated gate passes.

Sukhu launched the new integrated digital platform, ‘Unified Digital Calendar and Appointment Management System’, aimed at streamlining appointment scheduling and official meeting coordination with the CM.