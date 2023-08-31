Ludhiana: Doctor booked for duping couple of 1.2 lakh in lieu of govt quarters

{Housing fraud} The accused, who runs a clinic in Bapu Market where the victims reside, claimed to have connections with corporation officials and offered them help to secure the properties. He charged them ₹ 60,000 each for the two quarters and provided them with fake allotment letters shortly after. (Getty image)

A city-based couple residing in Bapu Market of Sahnewal fell victim to a housing fraud, losing ₹1.2 lakh to a medical practitioner.

The accused, identified as Dr Ravi, had allegedly promised the couple two quarters that he said were being built by the municipal corporation (MC) in the Dhandari Kalan. He even handed them fake allotment letters after receiving the payment.

A first information report (FIR) has been registered with the Sahnewal police following a complaint lodged by the civic body’s Zone-C joint commissioner.

Sharing details, investigating officer assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gurmukh Singh said the victims, Ram Dhiraj and Shanti Devi, had expressed interest in purchasing quarters built by the civic body.

The accused, who runs a clinic in Bapu Market where the victims reside, claimed to have connections with corporation officials and offered them help to secure the properties. He charged them ₹60,000 each for the two quarters and provided them with fake allotment letters shortly after.

However, upon further inspection, the couple discovered that their names were not listed as owners of any quarters in the corporation’s records. They then filed a complaint with the municipal corporation, which conducted an inquiry and subsequently lodged a police complaint against Ravi.

The ASI added that the accused has been booked under sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc.), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), 471 (using a forged document as genuine), and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

The preliminary investigation suggested that the accused is a medical practitioner and has no affiliation with the municipal corporation, he added,

A hunt is on to arrest the accused.