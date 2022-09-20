Class 11 admissions in Chandigarh: 4,690 students competing for 2,362 seats in 2nd counselling

The second round of counselling for Class 11 admissions to government schools in Chandigarh concluded on Monday, with 4,690 students competing for 2,362 seats.

As many as 1,036 seats are available in the humanities stream, 466 in the science stream, 296 in commerce and 564 for vocational courses.

Of the 4,690 applicants, 4,061 applied for migration, while others are students who had not gotten admission in the first round of counselling. During the second counselling, some students, who are yet to clear their compartment exam, were unable to apply as they had not applied for the first counselling, as specified in the prospectus released by the UT education department.

They are likely to be adjusted in the third counselling. which will be conducted later.

The list of allotted schools and streams will be released at 12 pm on September 21. Students must deposit their fee online by 11.59 pm on September 23 and classes will begin from September 23.