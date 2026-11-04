Clean chit to Hooda as court accepts closure report in Haryana 2015 wheat fungicide case

The Panchkula CBI court has accepted the closure report in a decade-old case concerning the mandatory purchase of Bayer’s Raxil 2% DS fungicide for wheat seed treatment during the tenure of former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda. The report was accepted after finding no sufficient evidence of criminal conspiracy, cheating, or wrongful loss to the government.

The case originated from a complaint by the Haryana government, which sought a CBI investigation through a communication to the Centre. (HT Photo for representation)

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The CBI court, in an October 31 order, held that the investigation had failed to substantiate allegations of conspiracy, dishonest decision-making, financial loss to the government, or unlawful pecuniary advantage to public officials.

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Hooda, who was the Haryana CM from 2005 to 2014, chaired the October 6, 2010 meeting where the purchase and use of Raxil fungicide was made mandatory for the 100% treatment of certified wheat seeds to avail of the government subsidy.

The case originated from a complaint by the Haryana government, which sought a CBI investigation through a communication to the Centre. The agency registered an FIR on August 21, 2015, under Sections 120-B and 420 of the IPC and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act. Hooda was one of the accused named in the FIR.

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{{^usCountry}} The allegations included that the agriculture department had made Raxil’s purchase compulsory without proper certification, that the decision was taken without a formal agenda, and that growers and dealers were allegedly forced to procure the fungicide from a single dealer, Vishal Trading Company, at inflated rates. The investigation also examined the role of Bayer Crop Science and alleged irregularities in the removal of a best-dealer-rate condition from a subsequent supply order. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The allegations included that the agriculture department had made Raxil’s purchase compulsory without proper certification, that the decision was taken without a formal agenda, and that growers and dealers were allegedly forced to procure the fungicide from a single dealer, Vishal Trading Company, at inflated rates. The investigation also examined the role of Bayer Crop Science and alleged irregularities in the removal of a best-dealer-rate condition from a subsequent supply order. {{/usCountry}}

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However, the CBI concluded that no evidence of criminal conspiracy or financial benefit to government officials had emerged. Its investigation found that Raxil had undergone scientific testing at Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University between 1999 and 2001 and had received regulatory approval before the 2010 meeting. The agency also found that the product was procured by other government agencies at comparable rates.

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The Haryana government subsequently conveyed its no-objection to the closure report. Accepting the report, the court said the allegations could not be pursued merely on suspicion. It noted that the separate issue concerning Bayer’s advertisements had been referred to the competent regulatory authority for appropriate action.