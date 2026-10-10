Close shave for man amid firing in Balongi

A prior dispute in Barnala led to a firing incident in Balongi on Thursday evening, when Sunny Kande and three to four unidentified men allegedly opened fire at Arwinder Singh and snatched his mobile phone near Hotel Reef on the Kharar slip road. The bullet missed Singh, police said.

After people gathered at the spot following the gunshot, the accused allegedly fled in their car, bearing registration number HR 34-G-9124, towards Kharar. (HT File)

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According to the complaint, Kande and his associates had assaulted Singh in Barnala on September 21. Singh did not report the incident to the police and returned to his rented room in Ekta Colony, Balongi, on September 25.

At around 7pm on Thursday, Singh was riding his scooter from the Balongi barrier towards his room when he spotted Kande and three to four men standing beside a car near Hotel Reef. Recognising Kande, Singh slowed down and tried to turn back.

The men ran towards Singh and blocked his way. Kande allegedly snatched his mobile phone and questioned him about their dispute. Singh denied having any quarrel with them and asked to be allowed to leave, according to the complaint.

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{{^usCountry}} Kande then allegedly pointed Singh out to one of his associates and asked him to shoot. The man pulled a firearm from his waistband and fired at Singh, but the bullet missed him. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kande then allegedly pointed Singh out to one of his associates and asked him to shoot. The man pulled a firearm from his waistband and fired at Singh, but the bullet missed him. {{/usCountry}}

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After people gathered at the spot following the gunshot, the accused allegedly fled in their car, bearing registration number HR 34-G-9124, towards Kharar, taking Singh’s phone with them.

Singh later contacted an acquaintance, Ashnipal, for help in filing a complaint. The two met a patrolling police team near Baba Balak Nath temple while heading to the police station.

Balongi police registered FIR number 266 under Sections 109, 304 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 25 of the Arms Act. Sub-inspector Jit Ram, the investigating officer, sent teams to trace the vehicle and arrest the accused.

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