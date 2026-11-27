The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached movable and immovable properties worth ₹39.73 crore in a money-laundering investigation relating to the VueNow Group. The order was issued under Section 5(1) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

Sukhvinder Singh Kharour, CEO of VueNow Marketing Services Limited, and his wife Dimple Kharour were arrested on February 28 last year. (HT) more less

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In its statement, the agency said the attachment comprises 61 immovable properties in the form of flats, residences and commercial plots valued at ₹39.29 crore and one movable asset, a bank balance of ₹44.31 lakh.

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“The properties are held in the names of M/s VueNow Infotech Private Limited and various other individuals/entities connected with the diversion and use of Proceeds of Crime (PoC),” it added.

The ED investigation was initiated on the basis of an FIR registered at Sector 58 police station in Noida, and other FIRs registered in different states. The investigation concerns the VueNow Group’s ‘MyCloudParticle’ offering, under which investors were invited to purchase data-centre assets or ‘Cloud Particles’ through a sale-and-lease-back model, with assured monthly rentals for up to 120 months.

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{{^usCountry}} Sukhvinder Singh Kharour, CEO of VueNow Marketing Services Limited, and his wife Dimple Kharour were arrested on February 28 last year. The agency had also arrested one of their associates, Arif Nisar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sukhvinder Singh Kharour, CEO of VueNow Marketing Services Limited, and his wife Dimple Kharour were arrested on February 28 last year. The agency had also arrested one of their associates, Arif Nisar. {{/usCountry}}

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The investigation revealed that the data-storage capacity presented to investors substantially exceeded the live/actual capacity of the servers. The company received ₹3,717 crore from investors for Cloud Particles that it allegedly did not possess. It returned ₹1,800 crore to initial investors, but the remaining amount of approximately ₹1,917 crore was allegedly diverted, thereby cheating the investors by neither giving them any returns nor the invested money.

A prosecution complaint against the arrested trio and related entities was also filed before the special PMLA court in Jalandhar on April 24, 2025. Further assets valued at ₹178.12 crore and ₹19.1 crore were attached under earlier provisional attachment orders.

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“The assets provisionally attached in the present action are in addition to those covered by the earlier attachment. The total attachment to date by the ED stands at ₹236.95 crore,” the agency said.