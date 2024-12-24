CM Sukhu inaugurates Winter Carnival Shimla

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday inaugurated Winter Carnival Shimla. Artists performing traditional dance during winter carnival at Ridge in Shimla on Tuesday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

Inaugurating the winter carnival at The Ridge on Tuesday, Sukhu urged the tourists to keep the State polythene free by using dustbins.

He also participated in Mahanati and flagged off cultural parade on the occasion in which participants from 11 districts took part. The winter carnival will culminate on January 2, 2025.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said that it was the Congress government that started Winter Carnivals at Shimla and Dharamsala for the first time.

He said that Winter Carnival Manali was also being organized on large scale by the Government. He said that such carnivals and festivals depict the rich culture and traditions of the State. He said that the State Government was making earnest efforts to harness the tourism potential of the State so that more and more tourists are attracted towards the State thereby it could become a most favoured tourist destination.

Sukhu said that the Government has issued a notification regarding opening of restaurants and other eatable shops round-the-clock from December 23 2024 to January 5, 2025 so that tourists and visitors do no face any inconvenience during their stay in the State.

He said that the State Government would provide all logistic assistance to the tourists. He urged the visitors to enjoy the carnival and snowfall.

The Chief Minister expressed hope that hilly areas of the State including Shimla city would get another spell of snowfall during Christmas and New Year which will be added attraction for the tourists. He said that he was optimistic that there will be good snowfall during this winter season which goes a long way in recharging our water sources.