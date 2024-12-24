Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Dec 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

CM Sukhu inaugurates Winter Carnival Shimla

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Dec 25, 2024 05:02 AM IST

Inaugurating the winter carnival at The Ridge on Tuesday, Sukhu urged the tourists to keep the State polythene free by using dustbins

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday inaugurated Winter Carnival Shimla.

Artists performing traditional dance during winter carnival at Ridge in Shimla on Tuesday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)
Artists performing traditional dance during winter carnival at Ridge in Shimla on Tuesday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

Inaugurating the winter carnival at The Ridge on Tuesday, Sukhu urged the tourists to keep the State polythene free by using dustbins. 

He also participated in Mahanati and flagged off cultural parade on the occasion in which participants from 11 districts took part. The winter carnival will culminate on January 2, 2025.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said that it was the Congress government that started Winter Carnivals at Shimla and Dharamsala for the first time.

He said that Winter Carnival Manali was also being organized on large scale by the Government. He said that such carnivals and festivals depict the rich culture and traditions of the State. He said that the State Government was making earnest efforts to harness the tourism potential of the State so that more and more tourists are attracted towards the State thereby it could become a most favoured tourist destination.

Sukhu said that the Government has issued a notification regarding opening of restaurants and other eatable shops round-the-clock from December 23 2024 to January 5, 2025 so that tourists and visitors do no face any inconvenience during their stay in the State.

He said that the State Government would provide all logistic assistance to the tourists. He urged the visitors to enjoy the carnival and snowfall.

The Chief Minister expressed hope that hilly areas of the State including Shimla city would get another spell of snowfall during Christmas and New Year which will be added attraction for the tourists. He said that he was optimistic that there will be good snowfall during this winter season which goes a long way in recharging our water sources.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On