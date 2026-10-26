Committed to take welfare schemes to last person: Saini

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday said the state government, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s motto of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Prayas,” is continuously working for the welfare and upliftment of all sections of society.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini during a religious event in Amritsar on Sunday. (HT Photo)

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He said the government’s objective is to empower the last person in society socially and economically by extending the benefits of public welfare schemes to them.

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The CM was addressing the “Khatik Garjana Sammelan” organised in Panipat to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sant Durbalnath.

Saini announced that all demands made by the Khatik community through a memorandum would be met through the relevant departments and that he would provide ₹21 lakh to the community for public works.

He also stated that ₹1 crore has been allocated for the construction of a Dharamshala in the name of Sant Durbalnath and the government would celebrate Sant Durbalnath’s birth anniversary next year as a state-level event.

He said that during the 1857 War of Independence, the Khatik community’s brave warriors were at the forefront of the fight against the British in Meerut and surrounding areas.

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{{^usCountry}} “The state government is committed to the respect, safety, and welfare of sanitation workers. For this, the Haryana State Safai Karamchari Welfare Commission has been established. Additionally, the Haryana State Scheduled Castes Commission has been formed to protect the welfare and rights of Scheduled Castes,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The state government is committed to the respect, safety, and welfare of sanitation workers. For this, the Haryana State Safai Karamchari Welfare Commission has been established. Additionally, the Haryana State Scheduled Castes Commission has been formed to protect the welfare and rights of Scheduled Castes,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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“The government has placed over 5,000 sanitation workers employed through agencies on the rolls of their respective municipalities. A decision has been made to increase the accident insurance amount for sanitation workers and sewer workers who die in the line of duty from ₹5 lakh to ₹10 lakh. It has also been decided to provide a job and gratuity to the family members of the deceased,” he added.

Cabinet minister Krishna Panwar, president of All India Khatik Samaj and MP Anil Firoziya, former MP Vinod Sonkar, MLA Pramod Vij, mayor Komal Saini, Uttarakhand minister of state Surendra Monga and others were present.

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Later, Saini also attended the 79th Nirankari Sant Samagam in Samalkha.

Saini listens to Mann Ki Baat in Panchkula

Saini listened to the 139th episode of the PM’s Mann Ki Baat programme in Panchkula on Sunday. Arrangements were made for the live broadcast at the Community Centre in Sector 10, where the CM joined public representatives, party workers and local residents to listen to the programme. Dignitaries also present included BJP district president Ajay Mittal and former speaker of the Haryana assembly Gian Chand Gupta among others.