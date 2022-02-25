‘Compromise with powermen akin to bootlicking’: High court summons Chandigarh DC

Rebuking the UT administration for entering a compromise with the Powermen Union against whom the Essential Services (Maintenance) Act had been invoked amid their strike, the Punjab and Haryana high court on Thursday summoned the Chandigarh deputy commissioner in court on March 3.

The division bench of chief justice Ravi Shankar Jha and justice Arun Palli asked the deputy commissioner to appear with the action-taken report, before the UT adviser is summoned.

The court was hearing the matter of power disruption in the city between Monday midnight and Wednesday owing to the strike by the UT Powermen Union that is protesting against privatisation of the power department.

“On the one hand you are invoking ESMA and on the other you are entering a compromise with same persons...it appears like bootlicking. You seem to have bent before the union,” the HC bench said, while also pulling up the union for getting their demands met under threat, which it said “cannot be allowed”.

The HC bench’s remarks came after the UT administration put forth before it the minutes of meeting held under the deputy commissioner’s chairmanship, where UT entered a compromise with the union, following which the strike was withdrawn.

The court was informed that employees who did not resume duty by 4pm on Wednesday will be acted against and that the deputy commissioner had assured the union that the letter of intent (LoI) to the selected firm will not be issued till March 10, when the case against power department’s privatisation will come up next before HC.

On this, the court remarked, “When the matter is pending in the high court, how can you decide in a meeting that no LoI will be issued till March 10? The pending case should be sent back to you and you decide outside the court.”

Going through the minutes of meeting, the court also questioned the administration on its double stand. “On Wednesday, the administration submitted an affidavit, saying that decision has been taken to terminate the employees and now today the court is told there is a compromise.”

Amicus curiae advocate Chetan Mittal pointed to the court that the compromise was a temporary solution valid till March 10.

