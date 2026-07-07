Cong, BJP step up poll preparation in Himachal

The political battle for the 2027 assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh has begun to gather pace with the Congress initiating organisational preparations while the BJP continues to strengthen its electoral machinery across the state. AICC in-charge of Himachal Pradesh Rajani Patil. (File)

For Congress, the two-day organisational meet concluded on Monday and now all eyes are on July 16, 17 meeting of the party’s Political Advisory Committee.

The meeting will take place in Dharamshala and will likely be attended by All India Congress Committee organisation general secretary KC Venugopal, said AICC in-charge of Himachal Pradesh, Rajani Patil, while speaking to HT on Monday

“The Congress will also hold review meetings every three months to assess organisational work and public outreach,” she said.

Patil said Congress is focusing on strengthening its grassroots organisation, improving coordination between the government and the party, and expanding its public connect across the state.

“District and block units have been directed to complete the formation of party bodies. A state-level “connect centre” has also been established to improve communication within the organisation,” she said.

Sharing further information, Patil said the Congress, along with the Youth Congress and NSUI, will launch a statewide yatra to strengthen the party’s connect with young people and the public.

Targeting the BJP over the alleged Ram Temple donation scam, Patil said the Congress would raise the issue aggressively. “The alleged loot in the name of Ram has exposed a scam involving crores of rupees,” she said.

On factional issues within the Himachal Congress, including differences involving ministers and party leaders, Patil acknowledged that Congress leaders often express their views independently but maintained that efforts are underway to improve coordination.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh Congress president Vinay Kumar said better coordination between the government and the party is essential and that completion of organisational committees will help strengthen the party.

He also announced the launch of a statewide campaign--Yuvaon Se Khel-- focusing on issues affecting young people, including the NEET examination, unemployment and recruitment-related concerns.

BJP continuously working at organisational level: Thakur

The leader of Opposition and former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said the BJP is continuously working at the organisational level and discussions are already underway as Himachal is entering what he described as the “election year”.

“After November, effectively only one year will remain before the assembly elections. BJP does not wait for elections to begin preparations. We constantly review organisational activities and political developments. The recent mandate in panchayati raj institutions, zila parishads, block development committees, municipal corporations and urban local bodies clearly reflects growing public support for the BJP and dissatisfaction with the Congress government,” he said.

He added that the BJP’s core group meeting scheduled on Tuesday would focus on organisational strengthening and future strategy.

Thakur who returned from New Delhi after meeting Union home minister Amit Shah and defence minister Rajnath Singh said that discussions were held regarding state’s disaster preparedness and political scenario.

“I informed the Union home minister Amit Shah that this year’s monsoon has been comparatively slow and the damage so far has not been extensive. However, the state government has still not been able to compensate for the losses suffered during the disasters of 2023 and 2025. Roads remain damaged, water supply schemes are disrupted, and public infrastructure has not been fully restored,” he said.