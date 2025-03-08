Cong govt in favour of women reservation: Himachal CM

Chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, while addressing a public gathering at the state-level programme organised on the occasion of International Women’s Day at Chambi Ground in Shahpur assembly constituency of Kangra district on Saturday, said the state government is also in favour of reservation to women. Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Source: X)

Sukhu said that the senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi was the first to get the bill passed in Rajya Sabha to provide reservation to women in Vidhan Sabha and Parliament, adding that the state government is also in favour of reservation to women.

While extending his greetings on International Women’s Day, Sukhu credited former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi for providing a 33% reservation to women in Panchayati Raj Institutions for which he made an Amendment in the Constitution.

The CM said that the state government amended the land law to give equal rights to the daughters. Apart from this, the state government increased the reservation for women in police recruitment to 30%. He said that under the Indira Gandhi Sukh Shiksha Yojana, the state government is bearing the entire cost of education of the children of widowed women, so that their studies are not affected.

The CM said, “I try to ensure that women have a role in decision making. Our government is committed to women’s welfare. Today women are not lagging behind in any field and women power is the foundation of making Himachal Pradesh self-reliant.”

On the occasion, CM Sukhu also announced the opening of the sub-judge court and DSP office in Shahpur.

Under the Mahila Vikas Protsahan Yojana, the chief minister honoured Saksham Cluster Level Federation Basantpur, Shimla, Dolma Negi of Rekongpeo, Parul Minhas of Kumarsen, Anshul Malhotra of Mandi, Nikita of Kangra district by giving them ₹1 lakh each. Apart from this, the CM also honoured the best Anganwadi workers and assistants from 11 districts as well as the best self-help groups from 12 districts. He also distributed cash prizes to ten topper students each of Class 10 and 12 from Kangra district. Sukhu also honoured 16 women and an NGO of Kangra district for excellent work.

Sukhu lays foundation stones of ₹ 30 crore devp projects in Shahpur

CM Sukhu on Saturday laid the foundation stones of several key development projects worth ₹30.9 crore in the Shahpur assembly segment of Kangra district.

These include the construction of a link road from Laleta to Banu Mahadev at a cost of ₹11 crore, a link road from NH-154 to Dhanotu via Bad Basti for ₹4.41 crore, and the upgradation of Bhanala to Rulehr Road with an investment of ₹19.86 crore. Additionally, the Rirkmaar to Kutharna Road will be upgraded at a cost of ₹5.47 crore, and a pavilion block will be constructed at the stadium in Rait (Chambi) for ₹1.16 crore. He also performed puja of Maharana Pratap Bhawan being constructed by Rajput Sabha.

MLA Shahpur Kewal Singh Pathania expressed his gratitude to the CM for these development projects and said that the projects would significantly contribute to improving the lives of the people of the area.