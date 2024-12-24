Congress, BJP mull alliance block AAP in Ludhiana

Arch-rivals Congress and BJP are considering forming a coalition in Ludhiana to prevent the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which emerged as the single largest party with 41 councillors, from taking charge of the civic body. In 1991 too, the two parties had allied to elect Ludhiana mayor. In the 95-member House, Shiromani Akali Dal bagged two, and independents emerged victorious in three wards.

Both Congress district president Sanjay Talwar and BJP district president Rajnesh Dhiman confirmed the talks, citing the mutual objective of keeping AAP from forming the mayor, despite ideological differences. Both parties said the alliance will be subject to approval from their respective high commands.

Congress (30 councillors) and BJP (19) have a combined seat tally of 49, well above the majority mark.

Speaking on the matter, Sanjay Talwar said, “We are ready for a coalition with BJP to elect the mayor. Our councillors have expressed their agreement, and we are now awaiting orders from high command.

Rajnesh Dhiman echoed a similar sentiment and said “For the betterment of the city, it is crucial that AAP does not form the mayor. We will proceed based on the high command’s decision.”

Meanwhile, independent councillor Deepa Rani Choudhary, who won from Ward 11, has extended her support to AAP, taking their seat count to 42.

However, AAP still needs six more seats to secure the mayoral position.

AAP is actively working to woo independent candidates and councillors from other parties to bolster its chances.

Minister Sardar Laljit Singh Bhullar said representatives from other parties are showing interest in joining AAP.

Following this, the Aam Aadmi Party has staked its claim to form the mayor in Ludhiana.