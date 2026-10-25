Congress, CPI (M) come together in Himachal ahead of ‘Vote theft’ rally

Stepping up the protest against the alleged “vote theft”, the Congress and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPIM) have come together in Himachal Pradesh, ahead the major rally at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi on November 1, targeting the participation of 20,000 people from the state and alleging that the Election Commission’s actions were undermining democracy and citizens’ voting rights.

Congress state president Vinay Kumar said the opposition’s campaign was aimed at safeguarding the right to vote and the democratic principles guaranteed by the Constitution (HT File)

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Addressing a joint press conference in Shimla, Congress and Left leaders said the Delhi rally was expected to draw around 10 lakh people from across the country. They appealed to people in Himachal Pradesh to join the mobilisation, saying opposition parties had united to defend the Constitution and electoral rights.

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The leaders accused the Election Commission, particularly Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, of “failing” to address concerns over alleged voter deletions and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. These allegations were made by the opposition and were not independently established.

Himachal Pradesh Congress in-charge Rajani Patil said the INDIA bloc expected a large turnout at the November 1 rally, with participation from Congress, CPI and CPI(M) leaders and workers.

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{{^usCountry}} “We hope that around 10 lakh people will assemble at the November 1 rally. At today’s meeting and press conference, leaders from the Communist parties, including the CPI and CPI(M), were also present. Our target is to take 20,000 people from Himachal Pradesh to Delhi,” Patil said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We hope that around 10 lakh people will assemble at the November 1 rally. At today’s meeting and press conference, leaders from the Communist parties, including the CPI and CPI(M), were also present. Our target is to take 20,000 people from Himachal Pradesh to Delhi,” Patil said. {{/usCountry}}

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Responding to a question about the BJP’s reaction to the opposition’s mobilisation, Patil said the ruling party was unsettled by the INDIA bloc’s growing unity.

CPI(M) Himachal Pradesh state secretary Sanjay Chauhan said the campaign was being conducted under the slogan “Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao” and accused the Election Commission of avoiding responsibility for addressing allegations of vote theft.

Chauhan said opposition parties had held meetings and press conferences across the state to raise concerns about electoral processes. He alleged that the BJP was responding to allegations of voter manipulation, whereas the Election Commission should be answering questions about the conduct of elections.

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Chauhan said the campaign was not intended to serve the interests of any one political party, but to protect citizens’ rights, democracy and the Constitution.

Congress state president Vinay Kumar said the opposition’s campaign was aimed at safeguarding the right to vote and the democratic principles guaranteed by the Constitution.