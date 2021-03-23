Congress leader Gurnam Singh Abulkhurana passes away

Veteran Congress leader and former minister Gurnam Singh Abulkhurana, 90, passed away in Chandigarh on Tuesday.

He was battling age-related ailments. He is survived by a daughter and three sons, including Punjab Congress general secretary Jagpal Singh.

Abulkhurana was elected from the Lambi assembly segment of Muktsar district in 1992. He had contested the elections when militancy was at its peak in Punjab.

He served as the revenue and irrigation minister in the Beant Singh government.

Paying tributes, state Congress chief Sunil Jakhar said Abulkhurana was a popular leader in south Punjab and his son, Jagpal, was taking forward his political legacy.

Family sources said the last rites will be conducted at his native village of Abul Khurana at 11am on Wednesday.