Congress rift out in open after Sukhu skips Virbhadra statue unveiling: BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party Himachal Pradesh chief Rajeev Bindal, on Monday, said that factionalism and internal contradictions within the Congress have now become evident after chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, state Congress president and other party leaders skipped the unveiling ceremony of former chief minister Virbhadra Singh’s statue in Sarahan.

Bharatiya Janata Party Himachal Pradesh chief Rajeev Bindal said the absence of the chief minister and the state Congress president from the unveiling ceremony of former CM Virbhadra Singh’s statue raises serious questions about unity within the party

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Bindal, while addressing media persons in Shimla, alleged that the chief minister and other Congress leaders had spent the past four years accusing the BJP of internal divisions to divert public attention from the shortcomings of their own government.

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“The absence of the chief minister and the state Congress president from the unveiling ceremony of former CM Virbhadra Singh’s statue raises serious questions about unity within the party. This reflects the growing internal contradictions within the Congress,” he alleged.

Development works stalled: Jai Ram

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur also targeted the Congress government on Monday, accusing it of stalling development works, shutting down institutions and pushing the state into a mounting debt burden.

He alleged that while development remained stalled, the money borrowed by the state was being used to benefit the chief minister’s associates. Addressing a party function in Shahpur constituency of Kangra district, Thakur said the state’s debt had increased from ₹69,600 crore to ₹1.20 lakh crore under the present government. He claimed that his government had borrowed only ₹19,600 crore during its five-year tenure and alleged that the Sukhu government had borrowed substantially more debt in a much shorter period.

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