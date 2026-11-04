Congress spreading lies on SIR, will take facts to public: Ram Madhav

Slamming the Congress and its opposition allies for allegedly orchestrating a deliberate campaign of misinformation against the Election Commission and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, BJP national vice-president Ram Madhav on Tuesday alleged that a “politically desperate opposition was attempting to destabilise the country through false propaganda”.

Slamming the Congress and its opposition allies for allegedly orchestrating a deliberate campaign of misinformation against the Election Commission and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, BJP national vice-president Ram Madhav on Tuesday alleged that a “politically desperate opposition was attempting to destabilise the country through false propaganda”.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He alleged that the Congress’s politics of confusion, confrontation and institutional distrust would not succeed in India.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Addressing a press conference here, Madhav said that the Election Commission had presented its position, supported by facts, before the Supreme Court through an affidavit, clearly demonstrating the fairness and transparency of the electoral revision process.

Madhav said the SIR exercise, being undertaken after nearly two decades, was a legitimate democratic process in which Booth Level Officers were conducting door-to-door verification to ensure the accuracy and integrity of electoral rolls and identify illegal entries, including those of foreign nationals residing illegally in India.

He said the opposition’s repeated allegations against constitutional institutions were part of a “larger conspiracy to create street unrest and engineer political instability”, drawing parallels with developments in neighbouring Bangladesh and Nepal.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} However, he asserted that India’s strong democratic foundations and politically conscious electorate would never allow such designs to succeed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, he asserted that India’s strong democratic foundations and politically conscious electorate would never allow such designs to succeed. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Taking the Congress head-on over its own history, Madhav recalled that Indira Gandhi’s election had been declared void by the Allahabad High Court, exposing the Congress’s own record on electoral integrity.

Referring to Jammu and Kashmir, he also recalled the widespread electoral irregularities associated with the 1987 assembly elections, which contributed to public alienation and the subsequent rise of terrorism.

Mocking at the opposition’s allegations against EVMs, battery functioning and alleged electoral manipulation, Madhav claimed that the Congress had repeatedly failed to substantiate its claims. He claimed that the opposition’s demand to return to ballot papers was equally revealing, pointing to the Congress’s poor electoral performance in recent ballot-paper elections.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Madhav also described the joint opposition rally at Ramlila Maidan, Delhi, as a “political flop, saying the gathering of 23 opposition parties had failed to demonstrate the public support they claimed to enjoy”. He claimed that the BJP would firmly counter the Congress’s misinformation campaign with facts and expose every attempt to weaken democratic institutions.