The Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on Monday said constitutional morality must be reflected through institutional integrity, accountability and individual responsibility, emphasising that the pursuit of justice requires the courage and conviction to uphold what is right even in challenging circumstances.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant during the virtual inaugural session. (HT Photo) more less

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Addressing the inaugural session of “Dharmakshetra: The Path of Righteousness – A Colloquium Series on Law, Society and Governance” at Dr BR Ambedkar National Law University, Sonepat, virtually , Justice Kant highlighted the relevance of “Dharma” in contemporary legal and constitutional discourse.

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He urged students and young legal professionals to remain intellectually open, engage with diverse perspectives and critically examine arguments. Independent thinking and the ability to respond thoughtfully to challenging questions were particularly important in mooting and courtroom practice, rather than relying solely on rehearsed arguments, he said.

He also emphasised that professional competence must be accompanied by consistency, responsibility and integrity. The worth of a lawyer should not be measured merely by the number of cases won but also by the manner in which cases are conducted and the confidence and trust they inspire in the justice delivery system, he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier, welcoming the CJI and other participants, vice-chancellor Devinder Singh highlighted the broader significance of Dharma, describing it as a higher moral responsibility towards truth, justice and the welfare of all, rather than merely a set of prescribed duties. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier, welcoming the CJI and other participants, vice-chancellor Devinder Singh highlighted the broader significance of Dharma, describing it as a higher moral responsibility towards truth, justice and the welfare of all, rather than merely a set of prescribed duties. {{/usCountry}}

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He said these values are essential for strengthening the foundations of a just and inclusive society.