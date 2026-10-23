Consumer panel tells retail store to refund 70% to Chandigarh resident over defective washing machine

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Chandigarh, has directed a LIQO Store in Sector 35 and Reliance Digital service centre to refund 70% of the cost of a defective washing machine to a city resident, along with 9% annual interest.

The commission also ordered the two parties to pay ₹10,000 as compensation for mental agony and harassment, including litigation expenses. (HT File)

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The commission also ordered the two parties to pay ₹10,000 as compensation for mental agony and harassment, including litigation expenses.

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In his complaint, Saravjeet Kumar, a resident of Sector 43-A, said he purchased a Hyundai washing machine from LIQO Store for ₹13,000 on February 1, 2023. The machine was installed by representatives of Reliance Digital service centre.

On March 2, 2023, he was informed that the warranty would expire on January 30, 2025. He subsequently paid ₹989 for an extended warranty until January 30, 2026.

Kumar alleged that the washing machine developed defects and that repeated complaints to the service centre failed to resolve the problem. Despite assurances, his complaints were allegedly closed without the defects being rectified. He also approached the service centre in Kharar, but his grievance remained unaddressed.

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{{^usCountry}} Seeking redressal, Kumar approached the commission, seeking replacement of the washing machine or a refund of ₹13,000, besides the extended warranty charges, interest and compensation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Seeking redressal, Kumar approached the commission, seeking replacement of the washing machine or a refund of ₹13,000, besides the extended warranty charges, interest and compensation. {{/usCountry}}

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The opposite parties did not contest the complaint and were proceeded against ex parte.

The commission found deficiency in service but took into account that the washing machine remained in the complainant’s possession and use for a considerable period before the defects were reported. It accordingly directed a refund of 70% of the purchase price, allowing a 30% deduction towards usage and depreciation, along with 9% annual interest.

The commission also directed the store and service centre to pay ₹10,000 towards compensation and litigation expenses.