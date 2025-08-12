Contracts worth 1,763 cr cleared in Haryana

The high-powered purchase committee (HPPC) headed by chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday approved the purchase of 29 new 52-seater buses and six mini-buses for the police department at a cost of around ₹12 crore. High-powered purchase committee (HPPC) headed by chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday approved the purchase of 29 new 52-seater buses. (@DiprHaryana X)

The HPPC approved rate contracts of various goods worth over ₹1,763 crore pertaining to different departments. During the meeting, rates were finalised after negotiations with various bidders, resulting in savings of more than ₹10 crore, an official spokesperson said.

Energy and transport minister Anil Vij, education minister Mahipal Dhanda, agriculture and farmers welfare minister Shyam Singh Rana, public works (buildings and roads) minister Ranbir Gangwa, and women and child development minister Shruti Choudhry were also present.

To improve power supply, approval was granted for Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam and Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam to purchase among other items including 20 KVA distribution transformers at a cost of about ₹234 crore.

The chief minister directed that all electrical cables be tested in recognised laboratories.

The panel also gave nod to purchase sanitary napkins which are provided free of cost to girl students from Class 6 to 12 in government schools. In addition, the committee also emphasised modernising equipment to expand digital services and strengthen e-governance.