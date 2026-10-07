Corruption, law & order to be major poll issues in Punjab, Himachal: BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state media in-charge Randhir Sharma criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab and the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh, alleging that both state governments are “besieged by serious allegations of corruption and questions regarding deteriorating law and order.

He said that the BJP would highlight the issues of corruption and the deteriorating law and order situation before the public during the upcoming Punjab and Himachal Pradesh assembly elections. (HT Photo for representation)

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He said that the BJP would take these issues to the public with full vigor. Sharma said that the AAP government in Punjab is “neck-deep in corruption”.

He said that, much like in Punjab, the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh is also beset by numerous allegations of corruption.

“Questions are constantly being raised regarding the functioning of various bodies, ranging from the chief minister’s office to the Electricity Board, the Marketing Board, and other departments. The BJP has been consistently demanding accountability and an impartial investigation into all these matters,” Sharma said.

Sharma alleged that public dissatisfaction is growing regarding the criminal incidents occurring in the state and the government’s performance; however, instead of accepting responsibility, the Congress government is busy diverting attention from these issues.

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{{^usCountry}} He said that the BJP would highlight the issues of corruption and the deteriorating law and order situation before the public during the upcoming Punjab and Himachal Pradesh assembly elections. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said that the BJP would highlight the issues of corruption and the deteriorating law and order situation before the public during the upcoming Punjab and Himachal Pradesh assembly elections. {{/usCountry}}