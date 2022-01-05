Covid: Curbs imposed in five more Haryana districts

Strap: Malls and shops can now stay open till 6pm, no curbs on medicine, milk shops

With more districts in Haryana witnessing an exponential increase in the number of coronavirus cases, the Haryana government on Wednesday ordered closure of cinema halls, theaters, multiplexes, and entertainment parks in five more districts – Karnal, Panipat, Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Rohtak and Jhajjar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

These five are in addition to the five districts – Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonepat, Ambala and Panchkula – where stringent curbs were imposed on January 1.

The government has also given some relaxations in these 10 districts by revising the timings of closure of malls and markets to 6pm now. Also, shops dealing in essential supplies including medicine stores and milk shops have been allowed to remain functional at all times to enable them to serve the public.

Restrictions for 10 districts

As per the orders issued on Wednesday night, the restrictions in the 10 districts also entail closure of sports complexes, stadia, swimming pools (except for training of sports persons for participation in national or international sports events as well as for organising national or international sports events). No spectators or visitors will be allowed in the events. All business-to-business exhibitions have also been prohibited.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Government and private offices except for emergency or essential services have been advised to function with 50% staff attendance. Bars and restaurants are allowed to operate with 50% seating capacity.

Restrictions for rest of the state

For the remaining 12 districts, gatherings of more than 100 persons will be allowed only with the prior permission of deputy commissioner. Cinema halls in malls as well as standalone ones, restaurants, bars including in hotels and in malls, gyms, spas and club houses, restaurants, bars of the golf courses have been allowed to open with 50% seating capacity with adherence to requisite social distancing, other Covid-19 appropriate safety norms and regular sanitisation of the premises.

Swimming pools in the 12 districts will be allowed to open after adopting requisite social distancing norms, regular sanitisation and Covid-appropriate behaviour.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

All swimmers, practitioners and staff to should get vaccinated with both doses. Sports complexes and stadia are also permitted to open for sports activities including for outdoor sports activities except contact sports. Sports authorities shall ensure adherence to requisite social distancing norms, regular sanitisation of the premises and Covid-appropriate behavioural norms.

Uniform restrictions for all 22 districts

The government has decided that school, colleges, polytechnics, ITIs, coaching institutions, libraries and training institutes whether government or private), anganwadi centres and crèches under woman and child development department shall remain closed till further orders. Night movement restrictions shall continue to remain in place from 11pm to 5am. In funeral and marriages, gatherings shall not be more than 50 and 100 persons, respectively, subject to strict observance of Covid-appropriate behaviour.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Only fully vaccinated persons are allowed to enter at public places and the onus of ensuring this will be on the owners/management of these institutions. Citizens, who have received the first dose but the second dose is not due, shall not come under above mentioned restrictions for mandatory second dose.

Violators of Covid-appropriate behaviour including wearing of masks, social distancing and adults who have not received Covid vaccination or are due for second dose will be issued a challan of ₹500. Institutional violators shall be imposed a fine of ₹5,000. Non-payment of fine and major violations will attract proceedings under the provisions of Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, besides legal action under Section 188 of the IPC, and other legal provisions as applicable.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The orders said that earlier issued guidelines for conduct of entrance and recruitment examinations will remain in place. by different universities/institutes/ government departments and recruitment agencies are allowed in the state with strict implementation of revised standard operating procedure issued by Union health ministry on September 10, 2020 regarding preventive measures to contain the virus spread as well as guidelines issued from time to time.

Religious places are allowed to open with 50 persons at a time with the condition that they shall follow requisite social distancing norms, regular sanitisation and Covid-appropriate behaviour. Corporate offices, production units, establishments, industries are also permitted to function subject to following Covid-appropriate behaviour, the order said.