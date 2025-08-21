Creating conducive environment for industries in Punjab: Minister

Industry and power minister Sanjeev Arora chaired a special event organised under ‘Rising Punjab – From Suggestions to Solutions’ at Jalandhar on Wednesday. Industry and power minister Sanjeev Arora chaired a special event organised under ‘Rising Punjab – From Suggestions to Solutions’ at Jalandhar on Wednesday. (HT File)

Industrialists from Jalandhar as well as from the four districts of the Doaba region—Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala, and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar—also participated in the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Arora said the Punjab government is creating a favorable environment for industries in the state so that maximum investment can take place in Punjab.

“This particular campaign has been started for the convenience of industrialists so that the suggestions and grievances raised by the industrialists during the event will be resolved by the government in a time-bound manner. It will help the government to frame policies in line with these suggestions,” he said.

Earlier, he held a meeting with senior officials of the above four districts in which the directions were issued to ensure timely approvals to industrialists under the single window system for the convenience of entrepreneurs.

“The industrialists are the brand ambassadors of Punjab and solving the problems of industries is among the top priority of the government as they are providing employment to the youth at large scale,” he said.

Deputy commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal said that development projects worth ₹11 crore have been sanctioned for industrial development in the district, and incentives of ₹18 crore have been given in 69 cases. He said that the MSME Council has also cleared cases worth ₹104 crore. Apart from this, 120 applications have been approved under the Right to Business policy.