Even as the UT traffic police have now made alternative parking arrangements to deal with the festive rush at city markets, the Sector 22 Shastri Market, one of the oldest, affordable and sought after markets in the city serves as a case in point for why these arrangements were needed.

Decorative lights add a festive charm to Chandigarh’s Sector 22, attracting visitors during the festive season . (Keshav Singh/HT)

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With the market, having around 300 shops, seeing an estimated footfall of 5,000 to 10,000 visitors daily during the festive season, it is not uncommon for the chaos to spill onto the roads. Walk through the market and you’ll see haphazardly parked vehicles on roadsides, and pedestrian spaces encroached upon by food stalls and vendors. Another major pain point is the stretch between the civil hospital towards the roundabout connecting Sectors 22 and 17, where traffic movement has been hit due to the festive rush.

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Ravi Yadav, a visitor from Panchkula, said, “The market is good, but illegal vendors add to the rush. My sister was hit by a car today. Her injury was not serious, but if the situation continues without proper traffic management, the congestion could worsen.”

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{{^usCountry}} Another visitor, Akansha, raised concerns over the lack of adequate parking. “With thousands of shoppers expected during the festive season, parking is a major concern. The movement of vehicles, pedestrians and roadside vendors makes it difficult for shoppers to access the market, especially during peak hours,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another visitor, Akansha, raised concerns over the lack of adequate parking. “With thousands of shoppers expected during the festive season, parking is a major concern. The movement of vehicles, pedestrians and roadside vendors makes it difficult for shoppers to access the market, especially during peak hours,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

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Not just shoppers, the market association too has flagged the concern. Market body president Mukesh Kumar Goyal alleged that the market was not receiving adequate support from the civic body and Chandigarh traffic police to manage the festive rush. He said during a recent meeting, the MC joint commissioner had assured that vending receipts for 20 days would be issued only to shops within the market, while parking areas and footpaths would remain free of authorised vending. “However, the vendors continue to occupy these spaces, adding to congestion,” Goyal said.

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“The enforcement officer makes efforts to remove illegal vendors, but without police support, it is difficult to control the situation. I have written to the MC several times, but have received no response. We are also ready to pay revenue,” he further said.

Both MC commissioner and joint commission did not respond when contacted for comments on Goyal’s allegations.