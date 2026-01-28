CRPF jawan among 4 dead in Udhampur road crash

Four people, including a CRPF jawan, were killed when a bus hit a stationary load carrier and a motorcycle in Udhampur district, said officials on Tuesday. A view of damaged vehicles after a road accident which led to the death of four, including one CRPF personnel, on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, in Udhampur on Tuesday. (ANI Video Grab)

The deceased have been identified as CRPF jawan Mukesh Prajapati of Madhya Pradesh, Rattan Lal, 28, of Batore, Sanjeev Kumar, 42, of Rehmati in Udhampur and Rayees Ahmed of Budgam.

The accident occurred near Jakhani-Chenani area on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway around 11 am.

The bus driver, in a bid to avert collision with a rashly driven motorcycle, rammed his bus into a stationary load carrier, said a police officer.

The bus was on its way to Jammu from Doda. “The bus first hit the motorbike and then crashed into the load carrier, which had developed some snag and was being repaired by a mechanic,” he said.

The mechanic and the load carrier driver died on the spot, while two persons travelling in the bus, who were flung out of the emergency window of the bus, were critically injured. They later succumbed to injuries on the way to the hospital.

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha condoled the loss of lives in the road accident.

“I am deeply pained by the loss of precious lives in the tragic road accident in Udhampur. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families in this hour of grief. Praying for a speedy recovery of the injured,” said LG Sinha

Chief minister Omar Abdullah also expressed deep grief over the tragedy and extended his condolences to the bereaved families.