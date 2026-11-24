A suspected cyberattack on the enterprise resource planning (ERP) software of Haryana’s development and panchayats department involving an unauthorised payment of about ₹75 lakh to an unknown vendor prompted the state government on Monday to issue stringent cybersecurity and financial security instructions to departments.

₹75 lakh ‘unauthorised transaction’ to an unknown vendor prompts govt to issue strict cybersecurity and financial guidelines to departments. (HT File) more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Officials said the ERP software has been operational in the department for four years. The suspected cyber hacking reportedly took place in November when an unauthorised transaction was allegedly initiated through the department’s digital financial system.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

The alleged fraudulent payment involved funds from the state finance commission (SFC) account maintained with Punjab National Bank (PNB). While gram panchayats submit requests for vendor payments through the system, an unauthorised payment of around ₹75 lakh to an unknown vendor reportedly came to light. The alleged transaction is suspected to have been carried out through instructions generated or processed through the ERP system. While the alleged instruction generated by the department to make the payment has been communicated by the bank to the department, the ERP logs available with the department do not show such a command, officials said. A first information report (FIR) has been registered at Panchkula and a special investigation team under DCP, crime, Panchkula Amarinder Singh was set up to probe the suspected cyber hacking.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, the finance department (FD) in its November 23 instructions, made four cybersecurity and financial safeguards mandatory for all departments, boards, corporations etc. The instructions issued by the additional chief secretary, finance, stated that automated reconciliation of electronic transactions should be done daily. Discrepancies between financial records of departments and bank statements should be resolved within 24 hours. Departments have been directed to prepare authenticated lists of authorised beneficiaries, vendors and payees and submit them directly to their respective banks. No payments should be routed to accounts outside the approved beneficiary list, the instructions said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, the finance department (FD) in its November 23 instructions, made four cybersecurity and financial safeguards mandatory for all departments, boards, corporations etc. The instructions issued by the additional chief secretary, finance, stated that automated reconciliation of electronic transactions should be done daily. Discrepancies between financial records of departments and bank statements should be resolved within 24 hours. Departments have been directed to prepare authenticated lists of authorised beneficiaries, vendors and payees and submit them directly to their respective banks. No payments should be routed to accounts outside the approved beneficiary list, the instructions said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The FD has also directed all public entities to initiate migration of their applications, databases and servers to approved government cloud infrastructure. Hosting public workloads on unverified third-party commercial platforms has been prohibited.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Another key measure put in place is the mandatory implementation of a maker-checker mechanism in financial systems operating through parent-child account structures. Under this arrangement, no single user or automated process at the child level will be permitted to independently initiate and finalise a payment.

The finance department has directed departments to submit a compliance readiness report within 15 working days warning that failure to comply may result in temporary suspension of digital treasury disbursement windows.