Dachalwal takes charge as Mohali DC

2016-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Aaditya Dachalwal on Wednesday assumed charge as deputy commissioner (DC) of Mohali. He was previously serving as DC of Rupnagar and replaced Komal Mittal, who was transferred to the same post in Rupnagar.

Dachalwal was accorded a guard of honour by a district police contingent on his arrival at the district administrative complex. (HT Photo)

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After taking charge, Dachalwal said the district’s overall development, prompt redressal of public grievances and transparent and accountable administration would be his priorities. He said efforts would be made to ensure that the benefits of government welfare schemes reached every eligible beneficiary.

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Dachalwal was accorded a guard of honour by a district police contingent on his arrival at the district administrative complex.

He later held a meeting with additional deputy commissioners (ADC) Geetika Singh and Sonam Chaudhary, assistant commissioner Ankita Kansal, Derabassi SDM Amit Gupta, Kharar SDM Gurmeet Singh and SP Navreet Singh Virk.

The Punjab government’s transfer order also includes several changes involving Mohali officials.

Damandeep gets additional MC chief charge

The Punjab government on Tuesday also ordered a major reshuffle of 111 Punjab Civil Services (PCS) officers, bringing several administrative changes in Mohali, including the appointment of SDM Damandeep Kaur as the additional commissioner of the municipal corporation (MC).

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{{^usCountry}} According to the transfer order issued by the department of personnel, Kaur, a 2014-batch PCS officer, will hold the additional charge of MC commissioner in place of Sundeep Singh Garha. Garha, a 2012-batch officer, has been placed at the disposal of the department of agriculture and farmers’ welfare for posting as additional managing director of Punjab Agro Industries Corporation, relieving Rishabh Bansal of the additional charge. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the transfer order issued by the department of personnel, Kaur, a 2014-batch PCS officer, will hold the additional charge of MC commissioner in place of Sundeep Singh Garha. Garha, a 2012-batch officer, has been placed at the disposal of the department of agriculture and farmers’ welfare for posting as additional managing director of Punjab Agro Industries Corporation, relieving Rishabh Bansal of the additional charge. {{/usCountry}}

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In another change, Rakesh Kumar Popli, additional chief administrator (headquarters), Punjab Urban Planning and Development Authority (PUDA), and additional chief administrator, Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA), has been transferred as additional deputy commissioner (rural development), Bathinda.

Anmol Singh Dhaliwal, who was serving as ADC (urban development), Mohali, and additional chief administrator-2, GMADA, has been posted as additional state transport commissioner, Punjab, against a vacant post.

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Rohit Jindal, land acquisition collector, GMADA, has been transferred as SDM, Ajnala.

The transfers have been ordered on administrative grounds with immediate effect. The wider reshuffle also includes changes in several districts, MCs and sub-divisions across Punjab.

PUDA transfers 15 senior officers

PUDA has transferred 15 senior officers across various development authorities, including GMADA, PUDA, GLADA and BDA, ahead of the 2027 assembly elections.

The reshuffle includes transfers of engineering and estate officers between Mohali, Jalandhar, Bathinda, Patiala and Ludhiana. Himanshu Sandhu has been moved from GMADA, Mohali, to PDA, Patiala, while Munish Mehta has been transferred from Patiala to GMADA. Harpreet Singh has been shifted from PUDA, Mohali, to GLADA, Ludhiana, and Sarabjit Kaur Dheri will take his place relieving from GLADA.

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The order cites election-related instructions issued on October 27, as the basis for the transfers.