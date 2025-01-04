Dalit girl’s suicide; Bhiwani People are politicising the incident, have demanded fair probe: MLA Fartiya

Loharu MLA Rajvir Fartiya said that he is pained over the demise of the Dalit woman student who committed suicide and has demanded a fair probe from the CBI or sitting judge of the high court. Talking to HT over phone, Bhatia said that there are a lot of contradictions in the statements made by college principal Sarita and MLA Rajvir Fartiya. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

“Some people are politicising the issue to defame me and the college. We have been providing free education to girls. There is no role of the college in the death of the woman student as the incident took place outside the college. The police should check the phone call details of the woman and the accused to find the truth behind the entire incident,” he added.

Haryana social justice and empowerment minister Krishan Bedi, Haryana women commission chairperson Renu Bhatia and Ravindra Baliala, chairman of the Haryana state commission for scheduled castes on Friday visited a Bhiwani village and met the family members of a 22-year-old Dalit woman student, who allegedly committed suicide on December 24 after reportedly being denied permission to appear in the exam.

Addressing the media persons in Bhiwani’s Loharu, minister Bedi said that the Loharu SHO has failed to act swiftly in the case and he has ordered Bhiwani Superintendent of police (SP)Nitish Aggarwal to transfer the SHO to police lines.

“We got information from the woman’s family that the college authorities had denied her permission to appear in one out of four exams. The probe team is verifying the college Principal’s claims that the woman had appeared in all four exams. The local Congress MLA Rajvir Fartiya had made false claims of providing free education to girls before the assembly polls and now a woman Dalit student of his college ended life after being denied permission to appear in the exam due to unpaid fee,” he added.

Talking to HT over phone, Bhatia said that there are a lot of contradictions in the statements made by college principal Sarita and MLA Rajvir Fartiya.

“We have asked the principal about the internal complaints committee of the college to address such issues, and we were shocked after hearing that she was unaware about it. Then she told us that the MLA took the register with him. The MLA was also unaware about the IC committee. There are 55 women Dalit students in the college, and they told us that all of them had paid the fee. In Haryana, education is provided free to all Dalit students and it’s surprising how the college can charge a fee from them. I have directed the higher education officials to inquire about the matter thoroughly,” she added.

She further said that the woman’s father claimed that he got a phone call from the college principal to pay his daughter’s fee and he later called the local MLA Rajvir Fartiya, who is the owner of the college to intervene and waive off fee but to no avail.

“The deceased woman’s sister told us that the MLA’s brother-in-law Hanuman’s son Rahul Kumar Chaudhary, who was earlier arrested by the police, had called on the victim’s phone a few minutes before and after her death to check whether she ended her life or it’s a prank. The police officials have been directed to check the phone call details of the deceased woman, her father, accused Rahul and the college principal. The police should check who the girl made video call while committing the suicide. The role of MLA also needed to be investigated,” she added.

Bhatia further said that the local MLA Fartiya’s claims that accused Rahul has no connection with the college seems to be a contradictory statement because his father Hanuman Choudhry is in-charge of transportation and usually a son visits his father’s business place.