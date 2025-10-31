Data is like new soil of governance: Himachal chief secy

Chief secretary Sanjay Gupta on Friday during a workshop in Shimla said that data is like the “new soil of governance” and the better we use it, the better the results will be. Himachal chief secretary Sanjay Gupta (File)

“In the era of AI and information technology the role of data was constantly increasing. Better use of data will not only help in policy formulation but also accelerate the state’s progress,” said Gupta, while emphasising that the true power of data is revealed when various facts are properly integrated.

The chief secretary noted that various departments collect different types of data and better aggregation and integration of this data was essential for planning. He emphasised that “Data Literacy” also plays a crucial role in data collection and emphasised that accuracy was crucial while maintaining the same. He said that officials should monitor and analyse the data coming from the field offices together keeping confidentiality of departmental data prevent tampering.

Gupta said that Himachal was performing exceptionally well in various sectors, viz: rural economy, education, and health. He emphasised that the state’s progress should be reflected in data and should be made user-friendly for the public.

ISB to train for better data collection: Jain

Finance secretary Abhishek Jain stated that the most important asset in the present day was data and the collection of accurate information. He added that data provides insights into many important aspects related to various sectors. Training programs will be organised through Indian School of Business (ISB) for better data collection.