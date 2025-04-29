Indian student, daughter of AAP Punjab leader, found dead in Canada

A 21-year-old daughter of a Dera Bassi-based Aam Admi Party (AAP) leader was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Ottawa, Canada, on Monday. The body of Vanshika Saini, daughter of Davinder Saini of Saini Mohalla, was found near a beach in Ottawa. She had been missing from her rented accommodation since April 22. Vanshika Saini is the daughter of Dera Bassi-based AAP leader Davinder Saini of Saini Mohalla. (Facebook/OICA)

Davinder Saini, AAP’s block president and incharge of the office of local AAP MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa, came to know about her disappearance on April 25 when one of her friends informed the family. “He approached the police following which he was suggested to contact the embassy in Ottawa online and also lodge a missing report,” a senior police officer said.

According to Saini, a postmortem examination has been conducted, and it would take some time for the body to be brought back. The family last talked to Vanshika over phone on April 22.

MLA Randhawa said he visited the family in the morning. “We are deeply saddened by Vanshika’s death. She was a topper in her school in Dera Bassi and had been doing well in Canada. Davinder is a close associate and is in-charge of my office. This is a huge loss for us too,” Randhawa said.

The MLA added that he had informed party MP’s including Raj Kumar Chabbewal and Balbir Singh Seechewal beside other senior leadership to help the family bring the body here.

“Our party leadership has contacted the Union government and also written to the concerned embassy to bring the body. The reason behind the death will be ascertained once the autopsy report is released,” the MLA said.

Vanshika, after completing her senior secondary in Dera Bassi, had got a two-year degree in health studies in Canada on April 18. She worked for some call centre and later got a job in a private clinic. She left for work but did not return. Her friend tried to contact her and visited her residence to know that she hadn’t returned since April 22 following which the family was informed. Her family raised it with the embassy and Canadian leaders after which her body was found near a beach.