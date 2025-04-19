Indian student killed in Canada after being hit by stray bullet during shooting incident

In a tragic incident, a young international student from India was killed in the Ontario town of Hamilton after she was struck by a stray bullet during a gangland-style shooting in the vicinity. Hamilton Police described Harsimrat Randhawa as an innocent bystander waiting to board a bus to commute to work.(hamiltonpolice.on.ca)

The victim was identified by Hamilton Police as 21-year-old was studying at Mohawk College. She was waiting at a bus stand on her way to work when she was hit by the stray bullet.

“Investigators believe the female was an innocent bystander struck by a stray bullet during a shooting in the area,” police said in a statement on Friday.

The incident occurred at about 7.30 pm on Thursday evening when police said they were investigating a homicide involving a bystander.

She sustained a gunshot wound to the chest and was transported to hospital but succumbed to the injuries.

Through collected video, investigators have determined that the passenger of a black Mercedes SUV fired at the occupants of a white sedan. Shortly after the shooting, the white sedan fled the area.

Shots also entered the rear window of a nearby residence where the occupants were watching television a few feet away. “Fortunately, no one was injured in the home,” a release from Hamilton Police said.

India’s Consulate in Toronto said they were “deeply saddened by the tragic death” of the young student from India.

“A homicide investigation is currently underway. We are in close contact with her family and are extending all necessary assistance. Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family during this difficult time,” it said in a post on X on Friday.

“I would like to extend my condolences to Harsimrat’s family. This is a young girl who had her whole life ahead of her and tragically lost her life because some thugs picked up a gun,” Hamilton Police Chief Frank Bergen said during the course of a press conference on Friday, according to the outlet CTV News.

“Remember, Harsimrat’s family sent her to Hamilton to prepare her for her future, and there is now an empty seat at their dinner table and an empty seat at her aunt’s house and her friend’s home,” he added.

“As a member of the Mohawk College community, we know this loss is being felt by many and we will do everything we can to support Harsimrat’s friends, family and the broader college community,” a spokesperson for the institution said in a statement.