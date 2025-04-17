Menu Explore
Three agents nabbed for trying to send Punjab man to Canada on fake passport

ByPress Trust of India, New Delhi
Apr 17, 2025 05:00 AM IST

Manpreet Singh of Mohali confessed that he had paid ₹20 lakh in advance to an agent, Rupender Singh (29), for facilitating his travel to Canada using a forged passport

Delhi Police has arrested three travel agents for attempting to send a Punjab resident to Canada using a fake passport, an official said on Wednesday.

The total deal was fixed for ₹32 lakh, say officials.
The total deal was fixed for 32 lakh, say officials.

On April 10, a man holding an Indian passport in the name of Kamaljeet Singh attempted to board a flight to Toronto from IGI Airport, the official said.

During immigration checks, officials grew suspicious when the photograph on the passport did not match the individual. Upon questioning, the passenger revealed his real identity as Manpreet Singh (40), a resident of Mohali, the Delhi Police in a statement said.

Manpreet confessed that he had paid 20 lakh in advance to an agent, Rupender Singh (29), for facilitating his travel to Canada using a forged passport. He disclosed that the total deal was fixed for 32 lakh, they said.

According to his statement, Manpreet was introduced to Rupender through a friend and later met his associates -- Harish Chaudhary (24) from Gujarat and Vishal Dhiman (27) from Uttar Pradesh -- at a hotel in Delhi’s Mahipalpur.

At the hotel, they handed over the fake passport to Manpreet and later escorted him to the airport, he said.

Following this, Rupender, Harish and Vishal were arrested from Himachal Pradesh. “We have registered an FIR against all three accused and further probing their financial transactions and exploring their involvement in similar immigration frauds,” a senior police officer said.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Three agents nabbed for trying to send Punjab man to Canada on fake passport
