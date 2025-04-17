Political grouping asks voters to reject parties that undermine Canada’s ties with China, India

Toronto: A major Chinese-origin political organisation in Canada has called upon voters in the upcoming election to reject parties and candidates who seek to undermine relations with countries like China and India. CCCA national chair Joe Li (centre, speaking) at the press conference in Markham,Greater Toronto Area, Canada. (Credit: CCCA)

These were among the viewpoints expressed by members of the Chinese Canadian Conservative Association (CCCA) during the course of a press conference in the town of Markham in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) on Wednesday.

In a statement released after the press conference, CCCA’s national chair Joe Li said, “Today, at this conference, we urge all Canadians to vote responsibly and thoughtfully. Do not support parties or candidates that seek to divide, attack, or undermine vital international relationships, especially with countries like India and China — partners of immense global importance.”

“We encourage voters to support candidates who have the courage to stand up for Canada, engage in meaningful dialogue on the world stage, and work to strengthen relationships with nations that are critical to our economic future, such as India, China, and Asean countries, which collectively account for nearly half of the world’s population,” he added.

The conference also focused on how “deeply concerned” CCCA’s members were “by the recent trend of political candidates being appointed without consultation from community groups or even party members themselves, particularly within the Conservative and Liberal parties.”

That is a complaint that has also been voiced by Indo-Canadian groups in recent weeks.

The organisation’s meet came at a time when the issue of foreign interference has become a major factor in Canada.

The final report of a foreign interference inquiry alleged in January that India was the “second most active country engaging in electoral foreign interference in Canada.” Only China, the report stated, has a greater impact on the country’s democratic processes.

The final report of the Public Inquiry into Foreign Interference in Federal Electoral Processes and Democratic Institutions, which is headed by Justice Marie-Josee Hogue, was released on January 28 in Ottawa. Other nations accused of interference included Russia, Pakistan and Iran.