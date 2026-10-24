Decomposed body of milk supplier bearing injuries found at Ludhiana home

The decomposed body of a 55-year-old milk supplier, bearing injuries to his head and face, was found at his house in Saraswati Enclave, Ladian Kalan, on Thursday evening. The victim, Rajinder, alias Ramesh Kumar, a native of Ferozepur who had been living in Ludhiana since 2019, is believed to have been murdered several days ago, police said.

Victim’s brother discovered body; police probe relationship angle. (HT)

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The Haibowal police have registered a case against unidentified persons in connection with the case.

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According to the police, Rajinder’s brother, Jiyuna, discovered the body after visiting the house to check on him, having not seen him for a long time. When repeated knocks at the locked main door drew no response, Jiyuna climbed over the boundary wall and entered the premises, where he found his brother lying dead on a bed.

Investigators said the body’s decomposed state and the strong stench emanating from the room indicated that Rajinder had been dead for sometime. However, the exact time and cause of death will be established through a post-mortem examination. Forensic experts have collected evidence from the spot, he said.

Acting on Jiyuna’s complaint, the police have registered a case under Section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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{{^usCountry}} Investigators are also examining Rajinder’s personal circumstances, including his past relationship with a woman. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Investigators are also examining Rajinder’s personal circumstances, including his past relationship with a woman. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the complainant, Rajinder was unmarried but allegedly in a relationship with one for around seven years. The victim’s brother stated that the couple used to live together but separated about a year ago following differences.

The woman also belongs to Ferozepur, while her son lives abroad. The police are examining all possible angles, including the circumstances surrounding the couple’s separation. No suspect has been identified so far.

Haibowal station house officer Jasvir Singh said, “An investigation in the case is underway.”

Third murder in two days

The suspected murder is the third killing reported in Ludhiana in two days.

On Wednesday night, Rahul Sharma, 34, son of the owner of a famous eatery in the city was shot dead during a birthday party. The Sadar police have registered a murder case against nine accused.

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In the early hours of Wednesday, 31-year-old Dilbara, alias Harry, was shot dead by a group of men during a clash in EWS Colony along Ludhiana-Chandigarh Road. The police have arrested one accused in that case.