Defamation case: Bathinda court exempts Mandi MP Kangana from personal appearance

A special court in Bathinda on Thursday gave Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Mandi and actor Kangana Ranaut permanent exemption from personal appearance in a defamation case filed against her. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Mandi and actor Kangana Ranaut

Judicial magistrate first class (JMIC) Inderjeet Singh will hear the case on January 27, as it allowed the complainant to depose three witnesses against the MP.

Ranaut’s counsel, GS Dandiwal, said that the MP appeared via video conferencing after the court admitted her plea to appear online.

Dandiwal said a recent unsavoury comment made by the complainant against Kangana in a media interview was among the key points highlighted before the court for the grounds of her permanent exemption.

“The application cited that the Bathinda civil and police authorities will have to make a massive security arrangement if the MP has to appear in the court. Enhanced police deployment causes public inconvenience and hinders the movement of the litigants and others on the court compound. Moreover, her professional commitments and being an MP, Ranaut has a lot works at her disposal and she pleaded exemption from personal appearance in the matter that was duly accepted by the court,” added Dandiwal.

The defamation case was filed in 2021 by Mahinder Kaur, a septuagenarian resident of Bahadurgarh Jandian village in Bathinda district.

Kaur alleged that Ranaut defamed her in a post on social media platform X by wrongly identifying her as a Shaheen Bagh protester, Bilkis Bano and suggesting that such women could be hired to protest for ₹100. Complainant’s counsel RS Behniwal said the special court has yet to issue an order on today’s proceedings.