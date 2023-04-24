Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Dreaming to settle abroad, man loses 26 lakh to wife

Ludhiana: Dreaming to settle abroad, man loses 26 lakh to wife

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 24, 2023 12:07 AM IST

A Dehlon village resident, hoping to settle abroad through a spouse visa, ended up losing ₹26 lakh to his wife, who moved to Canada using the money

A Dehlon village resident, hoping to settle abroad through a spouse visa, ended up losing 26 lakh to his wife, who moved to Canada using the money.

The accused are booked under Sections 420 and 120-B of the IPC and efforts were underway to nab the accused. (iStock)
The accused are booked under Sections 420 and 120-B of the IPC and efforts were underway to nab the accused. (iStock)

The FIR has been lodged on the statement of Arshdeep Singh of Rurka road of Dehlon village against his wife Taranpreet Kaur of Arjan Nagar at Gill road, her father Avtar Singh, mother Rajinder Kaur and brother Chanpreet Singh.

In his complaint, Arshdeep said that he had married Taranpreet on October 2, 2019.Taranpreet and her family had assured him that she will help him move to Canada on a spouse visa after their marriage if he would bear her expenses for a study visa.

Arshdeep said he spent 26 lakh on Taranpreet’s visa, college fee and air ticket. Taranpreet left for Canada with the promise to return, but she never came back, citing her need to focus on her studies. Eventually, she stopped taking his calls.

When he contacted her family members and demanded his money back, they refused.

Realising that he has been defrauded, he filed a police complaint on December 14, 2022. After investigating the matter for four months, the Women Police station lodged an FIR against the woman and her family members.

Sub-inspector Sukhwinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the accused are booked under sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC and efforts were underway to nab the accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
accused air ticket arshdeep singh avtar singh canada complaint ipc marriage rajinder kaur return wife + 9 more
accused air ticket arshdeep singh avtar singh canada complaint ipc marriage rajinder kaur return wife + 8 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 24, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out