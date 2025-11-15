Delhi blast accused Dr Umar’s house demolished in Pulwama

The two storey house of Dr Umar Nabi, who drove the explosive-laden car involved in the Delhi Red Fort blast, was demolished by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Koil village in Pulwama district on Friday, officials said. A view of demolished house of Delhi blast accused Dr Umar Nabi at Koil village in Pulwama on Friday. (Waseem Andrabi/HT)

The locals said that during night large number of security force personnel arrived in the village and asked the members to vacate the house. They were not allowed to take anything out other than gas cylinders. Later, the house was blown by using IED.

A neighbour said that they woke up with sound of explosion. “We later came to know that soon after family members left the house, the house was demolished,” the neighbour said adding that from past couple of days several teams of police and other agencies were visiting the houses of Dr Umar and another doctor Muzzamil Ganaie, who is in police custody.

The car blast near Red Fort on Monday night claimed 13 lives and injured several others. Umar was behind the wheels of the Hyundai i20 that was laden with explosives. His identity was confirmed after DNA samples collected from the blast site matched with those of his mother.

Umar, who was known as an academically accomplished professional in his circle, allegedly turned radical over the past two years. Investigators said he had joined several radical messaging groups on social media. Police is also questioning Dr Muzammil Ganaie, who is also from the same village. The two doctors live less than a kilometre apart in the village with some 800-1000 families, most of whom depend on agriculture and horticulture.

Muzammil Ganaie, 31, a doctor at Al Falah hospital, was arrested on October 30 from Faridabad after the police crackdown on the “white-collar terror ecosystem” that surfaced after a multi-state terror module linked to the Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind was busted in a joint operation by Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana Police led to eight arrests, including three doctors, and the seizure of nearly 2,900 kg of explosives in Faridabad. The case is currently being handled by SIA of the police.

MP Srinagar Aga Ruhullah, however, said that government should hold the actual perpetrators accountable through lawful investigation. “Demolishing a home won’t deliver ‘punishment’ it only inflicts collective suffering. Making an entire family homeless during the harsh winter of Kashmir without evidence/court order or any law linking them to the incident is an act of cruelty. It doesn’t bring justice to the innocent lives that we lost in the terror attack, and it doesn’t achieve the ends of justice. Hold the actual perpetrators accountable through lawful investigation. Mass detentions, coercive interrogations, and illegal demolitions will not bring peace, they will drag Kashmir back by decades,” Aga Ruhullah wrote on his official X account.