Delhi-based parties discriminated against Punjab, says Sukhbir

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on national leaders, questioning whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, or Congress leader Rahul Gandhi were genuinely concerned about Punjab’s issues. He alleged that successive ‘Delhi-based parties’ had discriminated against the state, citing disputes over river waters, exclusion of Punjabi-speaking areas during the 1966 reorganisation, and the long-standing issue of Punjab’s capital. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal

Sukhbir also cautioned Punjabis against what he described as ‘engineered political entrants’ ahead of the 2027 assembly elections, alleging that agencies could prop up new faces to weaken the party.

Addressing a gathering during the party’s “Punjab Bachao” campaign in Jagraon, Sukhbir urged voters to remain vigilant. Referring to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he claimed that certain candidates were ‘artificially promoted’, appealing to the electorate not to be swayed in a similar manner again.

At the rally, Sukhbir announced that if voted to power, the SAD would grant district status to Jagraon.

Reiterating the party’s stand on water sharing, Sukhbir said that if SAD forms the government in 2027, it would halt the flow of Punjab’s river water to Rajasthan and instead divert it to the state’s farmers through new canal systems. He also accused the ruling Aam Aadmi Party of weakening democratic institutions, alleging irregularities in recent block samiti elections in places such as Baghapurana and Mansa.

Targeting the state government’s policies, Sukhbir claimed that financial mismanagement and heavy borrowing were being used to fund short-term welfare schemes, which could adversely impact Punjab’s economy and farmers, particularly in relation to power subsidies.

Talking to the media, Sukhbir flayed the state government for withdrawing security cover of singer and actor Gippi Grewal and Sant Ghala Singh of the Nanaksar sect. He said the security cover of the personalities were withdrawn after they met him. He added that if something untoward happened to him the state government and the director general of police would be responsible for it.