Demolition drive at Sidhwan Canal Waterfront: Ludhiana MC, forest dept caught in blame game over damage to public property
Even 40 days after the forest department demolished seating areas (marble), cycling and jogging tracks established within one-metre radius of the trees at Sidhwan Canal Waterfront in Sarabha Nagar, the authorities have failed to fix the responsibility of the officials for damage to public property.
MC and forest department at loggerheads
As per the forest department officials, the action was taken on the orders of district court wherein the department was directed to comply with the orders issued by National Green Tribunal (NGT). Last year, the NGT had ordered removal of concrete/tiles installed around 1 metre radius of trees. The petition was filed by the Council of Engineers over alleged damage to the trees due to installation of tiles and pouring concrete around them.
The civic body officials claimed that no notice was issued by the forest department regarding the demolition drive and the department officials also allegedly trespassed into the waterfront by breaking the entry gate lock. The MC officials further said even if the forest department had to comply with the court’s orders, changes should have been made manually to reduce the loss, rather than deploying JCB machines. Claiming that they had availed no-objection certificate (NoC) from the forest department, the municipal authorities questioned why no action was not taken by the forest department when the waterfront was being established.
As per the civic body officials, the action taken by forest department on April 6 damaged public property worth around ₹25 lakh. The project has been established by the municipal corporation (MC) at a cost of ₹4.74-crore under Smart City Mission.
MLA Gurpreet Gogi had also inspected the site and assured that responsibility will be fixed.
An inquiry was marked to MC additional commissioner Aaditya Dachawal, which is still going on.
Mayor Balkar Sandhu said he had written to the then MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal to register an FIR against the forest department officials. As he (Sabharwal) has been transferred, he will take up the matter with current MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal, he said.
Gogi said he will be conducting a meeting with Aggarwal soon, and responsibility of the concerned officials will be fixed. Strict departmental action will be recommended against the officials responsible for the same, he said.
Dachalwal said the inquiry is going on and soon, a report will be submitted with the MC commissioner.
MC initiates repair work
The MC officials said for now, the MC has initiated temporary repair work at the waterfront site for convenience of the public as a large number of residents visit the green belt for morning and evening walk, and for spending leisure time.
-
PWD minister Jitin Prasada instructs officials to deliver quality construction work on time
The state's PWD minister, Jitin Prasada, laid special emphasis on the quality of construction works undertaken by the department in the state. The quality of work will not be compromised at any level, and strict action will be taken against those who break the norms. Additionally, the minister directed the formation of 75 state-level committees (SLCs) for all 75 districts.
-
Borivali law college refunds ₹57.6 lakh excess fees charged from students
Mumbai: Nearly six months after the state Fee Regulatory Authority directed a law college in Borivali to refund excess fees they charged from students, the institute last week deposited ₹57,59,750 with the fee authority. In the minutes of the May 11 meeting between officials from Nalanda Law College and authorities at the FRA office, it was clarified that the amount deposited will be reimbursed to affected students over the next few weeks.
-
FYJC mock registrations to begin on May 23
Mumbai: After keeping first year junior college (FYJC) aspirants waiting for weeks, officials from the school directorate confirmed that mock registrations will begin on May 23. The mock registrations were originally supposed to begin in the first week of May. Following a week of the mock form filling process, the process of registration for admissions will likely begin on May 28. Admissions to FYJC in Maharashtra depend on pre-admission registrations, which is a two-part form.
-
BEST bus drivers go on flash strike
Scores of Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport bus drivers of wet-leased buses went on the third flash strike on Tuesday, causing a major inconvenience for passengers. As many as 163 wet-leased buses mainly mini and midi Air-Conditioned buses went off the road owing to the flash strike. Colaba, Wadala, Vikhroli, Bandra and Kurla bus depots were among those impacted by the strike. The strike was called due to the non-payment of salaries.
-
Plea in Mathura court seeking directions to seal Shahi Eidgah mosque
An application was moved before a local court in Mathura on Tuesday seeking directions to seal the Shahi Eidgah mosque, adjoining the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi, and to appoint a security officer to ensure no changes are made in the mosque premises, where presence of Hindu religious symbols have been claimed.
