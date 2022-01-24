Deputy commissioner attends dress rehearsal ahead of Republic Day celebrations in Ludhiana, reviews arrangements for January 26

Deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma on Monday reviewed the arrangements for the upcoming district-level Republic Day celebrations during a full dress rehearsal held at the Guru Nanak Stadium.

Sharma unfurled the national flag at the event, which saw participation from the Punjab police and National Cadet Corps (NCC) teams.

Highlighting the enforcement of the model code of conduct and the pandemic, he said no cultural function or physical training show would be organised at this year’s celebrations.

The deputy commissioner urged the government departments to show enthusiastic participation, before revealing that the administration would honour the freedom fighters by paying a visit to their families. He added that both the Republic Day and the Independence Day should be celebrated with fervour, promoting communal harmony and national integration.

The function is scheduled to start at 9.58 am with the unfurling of the national flag by the chief guest, Punjab agriculture and farmers welfare and food processing minister Randeep Singh Nabha.

Outlining other directions, the deputy commissioner said the officials were expected to perform their duties with utmost devotion. The Municipal Corporation officials were directed to ensure cleanliness of the entire city.

Other prominent names present on the occasion included commissioner of police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, additional deputy commissioner (General) Rahul Chaba and other senior officials of the district administration.