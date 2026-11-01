Dera Beas volunteer killed in firing over land dispute

A long-standing land dispute in Gazival village near Beas turned fatal on Saturday when indiscriminate firing left a man, reportedly a volunteer of Radha Soami Satsang Beas, dead and another injured, officials said.

According to police, the clash erupted when Dera Beas sewadars arrived to plough the disputed land. (HT)

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According to police, the clash erupted when Dera Beas sewadars arrived to plough the disputed land.

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The individual, identified as Yudhvir, who has allegedly been in illegal possession of the property, opened indiscriminate fire. He reportedly fired 10 to 15 rounds during the altercation, hitting Manjit Singh and injuring Davinder. Manjit succumbed to his injuries on the spot.

On receiving the information, police officials rushed to the spot and later arrested Yudhvir along with his wife. The accused’s 16-year-old son was also detained.

“Police recovered one .12-bore rifle, two .32-bore pistols, and ammunition from the accused,” officials said.

According to reports, Yudhvir later attempted to flee by snatching an officer’s weapon while being taken to the police station. He sustained injuries during the ensuing scuffle.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials familiar with the matter said a preliminary probe had revealed that the disputed land originally belonged to Yudhvir’s maternal grandparents, who had sold it. “However, Yudhvir had continued to forcibly occupy the property. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway,” an official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials familiar with the matter said a preliminary probe had revealed that the disputed land originally belonged to Yudhvir’s maternal grandparents, who had sold it. “However, Yudhvir had continued to forcibly occupy the property. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway,” an official said. {{/usCountry}}

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Senior Superintendent of police (SSP) Kanwalpreet Singh said police have arrested the accused and recovered the weapons from his possession.

“Strict legal proceedings will follow as the investigation continues,” the SSP said.