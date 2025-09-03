Dhandari flyover mishap: Truck driver arrested as family blocks highway in Ludhiana

Traffic on the Ludhiana-Delhi national highway near Dhandari flyover came to a standstill for nearly half an hour on Tuesday morning as relatives of a factory worker, who was killed in a road accident on Saturday, staged a protest demanding the arrest of the truck driver involved in the tragedy. After the protest, the police arrested the truck driver. ASI Rajinder Kumar, the investigating officer, confirmed that the accused driver, identified as Satwant Singh, had been arrested. (HT Photo for representation)

The deceased, Rakesh Kumar Singh of New Ambedkar Nagar, Giaspura, was returning home from work with his friend Vaij Nath when a “speeding” truck-trailer rammed into their motorcycle near Dhandari flyover. The collision left both men severely injured. While Vaij Nath survived with a fractured foot, Rakesh succumbed to his injuries in a hospital.

Following a complaint by Rakesh’s brother-in-law, Randhir Singh of Samrat Colony, the Focal Point police registered an FIR under Sections 281 (rash driving), 125 (A, B) (Act endangering life or personal safety of others), 324 (4) (mischief causing damage) and 106 (1) (causing death by negligence) of the BNS.

However, Rakesh’s grieving family accused the police of inaction despite the truck driver being identified soon after the accident. “The driver was caught at the spot. Even the transporter, whose office is nearby, came with us to the hospital. But after Rakesh died, the transporter quietly slipped away and the driver was never taken into custody,” said Mahesh Kumar, one of the protesters.

Frustrated over the delay, the family and supporters blocked the highway, leading to traffic snarls during peak hours. Police officials soon arrived at the site, assured the agitators of action and managed to restore movement on the busy highway.

