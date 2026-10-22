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Digital Census 2027: Ludhiana MC gears up for self-enumeration from Nov 16

Officers directed to expedite preparations and sensitise residents; online window open till Nov 30, followed by door-to-door enumeration scheduled for Dec1 to Jan 4

Published on: Oct 22, 2026, 07:40:10 IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
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With the online self-enumeration window for Digital Census 2027 set to open on November 16, the municipal corporation (MC) has directed its charge officers to complete all preparatory arrangements in advance and sensitise residents about submitting their household details online.

The online self-enumeration facility will remain available from November 16 to 30, allowing residents to submit their details from home. (HT FILE)
The online self-enumeration facility will remain available from November 16 to 30, allowing residents to submit their details from home. (HT FILE)

MC commissioner-cum-principal Census officer Ankur Mahindroo reviewed the preparations at a meeting with charge officers at the MC’s Zone D office in Sarabha Nagar on Wednesday. He stressed the need for advance planning and wider public awareness to facilitate the exercise.

The online self-enumeration facility will remain available from November 16 to 30, allowing residents to submit their details from home. Those who do not complete the process online will be covered during the subsequent door-to-door enumeration, scheduled from December 1, 2026, to January 4, 2027.

Mahindroo said the concerned staff had been directed to ensure that all necessary arrangements were in place well before the exercise begins. He also appealed to residents to make use of the online facility and cooperate with enumerators during the door-to-door process.

 
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