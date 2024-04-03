 Dissent within BJP ranks after 6 Cong rebels allotted tickets: Harshwardhan Chauhan - Hindustan Times
Dissent within BJP ranks after 6 Cong rebels allotted tickets: Harshwardhan Chauhan

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Apr 03, 2024 07:32 AM IST

Industries minister Harshwardhan Chauhan on Tuesday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) decision to grant tickets to six Congress rebels has caused upheaval within the party ranks.

Industries minister Harshwardhan Chauhan addressing the media during a press conference in Shimla on Tuesday. (Deepak Sansta/ HT)
“Many prominent BJP leaders are in touch with the Congress leadership. In coming days, they will quit the party,” he said addressing mediapersons in Shimla

“The BJP tactics to destabilise the government will not work. People have understood their designs after they allotted tickets to Congress rebels. It’s clear that the BJP is making every attempt to destabilise the democratically elected government,“ he said. “Electorate of Himachal will teach a lesson to the rebels,“ he said.

He criticised BJP leaders, particularly leader of opposition Jai Ram Thakur, for making “inflammatory statements and misleading the public” about Congress’ governance.

He accused the BJP of obstructing government initiatives, including the discontinuation of 1,500 monthly honorarium to women folks.”

The Sukhu government launched the scheme in tribal Lahual-Spiti district while it was being expanded to the entire state,“ he said.

Chauhan dismissed claims of the Congress government’s imminent downfall, citing the party’s majority in the assembly with 34 out of 62 MLAs.

Highlighting the achievements of the Congress government, Chauhan emphasised the fulfillment of key promises, including the implementation of the Overdraft Protection Scheme (OPS) and the sanctioning of 22,000 government posts. He criticised the previous BJP administration for corruption in the Hamirpur Selection Commission and pledged to combat such malpractices.

Chandigarh
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 03, 2024
