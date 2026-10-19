Divisional commissioner flags off Jammu–Basohli bike ride

Divisional Commissioner Vikas Kundal, on Monday, flagged off the Jammu–Basohli bike ride from the Tawi River Front here, as part of Basohli Utsav-2026. The ride aims to promote the region’s rich cultural heritage, scenic beauty and tourism potential while spreading the message of a drug-free society.

Divisional Commissioner Vikas Kundal flagged off the Jammu–Basohli bike ride from Tawi River Front from Jammu on Monday. (HT)

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Speaking on the occasion, Kundal said that around 30 bikers from Jammu are participating in the ride, with more expected to join the convoy along the way.

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The participants are also carrying the national flag, reflecting their patriotism and commitment to the nation, he said.

He said that Basohli Utsav provides a platform to showcase the region’s vibrant cultural traditions, artistic legacy and rich heritage. The bike ride would further strengthen efforts to highlight Basohli as an attractive tourism destination, he said.

Emphasising the vital role of youth in nation-building, the divisional commissioner appreciated the initiative for promoting a positive and healthy outlook among young people.

He urged the youth to stay away from drugs and other social evils and channel their energy towards constructive activities, sports and nation-building.

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{{^usCountry}} Kundal further observed that such initiatives would boost tourism in Jammu and Basohli by showcasing the region’s picturesque landscapes, natural beauty and cultural attractions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kundal further observed that such initiatives would boost tourism in Jammu and Basohli by showcasing the region’s picturesque landscapes, natural beauty and cultural attractions. {{/usCountry}}

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These activities could encourage more tourists to explore the region and contribute to the growth of local tourism and the economy, he said.

The Jammu–Basohli Bike Ride is among the activities being organised as part of Basohli Utsav-2026, scheduled from October 19 to 21, to celebrate the region’s distinctive cultural identity and promote its tourism potential to a wider audience.

Additional deputy commissioner Jammu, Ansuya Jamwal, along with other officers and officials, was present on the occasion.