Doctors’ body seeks better security in Punjab health centres

Amid nationwide protests over the alleged rape and murder of a woman doctor in Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, doctors have called for enhanced security measures at the primary health centres (PHCs) and the community health centres (CHCs) across Punjab. Punjab health minister Dr Balbir Singh with doctors during a protest at the Rajindra hospital in Patiala on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Dr Akhil Sarin, president of the Punjab Civil Medical Services Association (PCMSA), said, “Though the situation is a little better in civil and district hospitals, security arrangements in PHCs and CHCs are grossly inadequate. The situation is alarming.

He said the frequent attacks on medics have become a serious concern. “We have continuously been demanding an improved security at all health centres. It is the state’s responsibility to ensure that medical professionals can work without fear,” he added.

On Saturday, an intoxicated patient reportedly assaulted a medical officer in the Sunam civil hospital. Dr Indermohan Singh, president of the PCMSA’s Sangrur unit, said the patient fled after slapping the doctor because there was no security personnel. “Senior medical officers, in charge of civil hospitals, should be authorised to hire security guards as and when needed,” he said, stressing upon the immediate need to empower the local administration to address the security concerns.

After the slapping incident, the police were informed and the accused was caught on Sunday morning, but the police had to release him as the medical officer refused to file a formal complaint.

Punjab health director Dr Hitinder Kaur confirmed the CHCs and PHCs lack security arrangements. She assured that the department had actively been working on improving security at civil and district hospitals besides planning to deploy security personnel at smaller health centres as well.

“Our goal is to provide a safe working environment for all medical professionals across the state,” she added.