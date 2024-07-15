Doctors go on two-hour strike in Haryana govt hospitals

Scores of doctors under the banner of the Haryana Civil Medical Services Association (HCMSA) observed a two-hour strike on Monday, hitting OPD services at government health facilities to protest against the state government for not heeding to their demands. Patients waiting in the out-patient department (OPD) of the Rohtak civil hospital as doctors struck work for two hours from 9am to 11am on Monday. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)

The HCMSA has been demanding a specialist cadre of doctors, no direct recruitment of senior medical officers (SMOs), change in post-graduation policy and dynamic assured career progression (ACP) scheme.

The association had observed a ‘Black Day’ on July 1 on National Doctors’ Day. The body had suspended emergency, labour, post-mortem, jail services and other health services in the state on December 29 last year in support of their demands.

Dr Sandeep Abrol, Karnal district president of the body, said that despite several meetings at different levels and assurances, there has been no solution to our demands.

“There is a dearth of doctors in the state and the government is not ready to listen to us. Existing doctors are already under stress due to VIP duty, court duty and other government duties,” he said.

Due to the strike, patients who arrived early in the morning had to wait for several hours as the OPD services resumed after 11am.

There was no rush of patients at Karnal civil hospital as it rained heavily in the morning. However, the impact on health services was reported at civil hospitals in Ambala, Yamunanagar and Kurukshetra.

Dr Deepak Goyal, state treasurer of the body, said: “We assured the patients who had arrived in the morning that we will extend working hours to check all patients at our OPDs. Our main demand is to create a specialist cadre, which is in the interest of the patients, as it will help them to get special treatment at their nearby health centres and they won’t have to travel to far-flung areas.”