Doctors on strike in Haryana, services hit in govt hospitals

Government doctors in Haryana went on an indefinite strike on Thursday to protest the non-fulfilment of their demands, crippling health services in state-run hospitals. Doctors raising slogans against the Haryana government while protesting outside the civil hospital in Panchkula on Thursday. (Sant Arora/HT)

The strike was called by the Haryana Civil Medical Services Association in support of their demands, including the formation of a specialist cadre and a career progression scheme that ensures parity with their central government peers.

The state government urged the HCMSA to consider the impact of the strike on patients. While health minister Dr Kamal Gupta assured the doctors that the state government was committed to addressing their concerns in a timely manner, chief principal secretary (to CM) Rajesh Khullar held a meeting with them to resolve their demands. “I want to assure you that these concerns are being taken very seriously,” Dr Gupta, said in his letter.

Association president Dr Rajesh Khyalia, who started an indefinite hunger strike in front of the office of the health services director general in Panchkula along with three other doctors on Wednesday, said, “If there is no outcome (of the talks), then our strike will continue indefinitely.”

The other demands of the doctors include no direct recruitment of senior medical officers and reduction in the bond amount for postgraduate courses.

Patients waiting in queue at the OPD in Panchkula’s civil hospital on Thursday after doctors went on strike in support of their demands. (Sant Arora/HT)

Meanwhile, long queues of patients were seen in outpatient departments (OPDs) of district hospital across cities, including Panchkula, Karnal, Gurugram and Panipat, with many saying they were told that the doctors were on strike.

At a few places, patients in OPDs said they were attended to by doctors undergoing postgraduate training, those doing internship and retired doctors.

Karnal civil surgeon Dr Krishan Kumar said that the services of consultants, community health officers and other health staff have been taken to cater to emergency and child services.

Dr Khyalia had said on Wednesday, “Over the past several months, we have been given repeated assurances pertaining to our various demands but those remain unfulfilled. So, we have decided to observe a total shutdown of health services, including OPD, emergency, post-mortem from Thursday. On July 18, we were assured by the additional chief secretary, health, that a notification would be issued before July 24 pertaining to two demands -- assured career progression and the bond issue -- but nothing happened. We had told the government a month ago that we would be compelled to shut down all services from July 25 if the demands were not met.”

Association state treasurer Dr Deepak Goyal said that despite several meetings in the past, their issues have not been resolved.

In a letter to the association on Wednesday, health minister Dr Gupta urged the doctors to consider the impact of their strike on the public. “I understand that ... numerous pressing demands (have been) put forth by your members and I want to assure you that these concerns are being taken very seriously. Recently, I held a productive meeting with the chief minister and other higher officers to discuss these matters extensively. We recognise the importance of your demands and are actively working towards a resolution that will be satisfactory to all parties involved,” he said in the letter.

“However, I urge each one of you to consider the impact of a strike on our patients and the general public. We have a responsibility to ensure that healthcare services remain uninterrupted, especially for those who rely on us in their times of need,” the minister said.

On July 15, government doctors observed a two-hour strike to press for their demands. The strike had affected OPD services in government healthcare institutions across the state.