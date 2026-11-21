Delhi Public School (DPS), Khanna, celebrated its 16th Founders Day with great enthusiasm. Special chief secretary-cum-director general Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration Anirudh Tewari was the chief guest at the event.

DPS Khanna chairman DS Bains and special chief secretary-cum-director general Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration Anirudh Tewari with the students and teachers of the school during the Founder’s Day celebrations on Friday. (HT PHOTO) more less

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Tewari appreciated the school’s infrastructure and lauded the students and teachers for their performances. Referring to Rabindranath Tagore’s poem ‘Where the mind is without fear’, he urged students to uphold fearlessness, integrity, rational thinking and perseverance. Highlighting the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, he encouraged them to become responsible citizens, stressing that education should prepare them for life, not merely a livelihood.

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Chairman DS Bains spoke about Tagore’s special connection with Punjab. He said Tagore stayed in Amritsar with his father at the age of 11 and was inspired by the valour & glory of the Sikhs and the teachings of Guru Nanak and Guru Gobind Singh. The students also staged “Bandi Bir”, Tagore’s tribute to Banda Singh Bahadur’s courage in captivity.

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{{^usCountry}} Principal Sushmita Kanungo presented the annual report and meritorious students were presented with blazers, scholarships and gold medals, while Nisha Bhambri was honoured with the Best Teacher’s Award for 2025-26. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Principal Sushmita Kanungo presented the annual report and meritorious students were presented with blazers, scholarships and gold medals, while Nisha Bhambri was honoured with the Best Teacher’s Award for 2025-26. {{/usCountry}}

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