Dredging of Beas River: 42 sites identified, work to begin soon, says Himachal CM

Himachal Pradesh government had identified 42 sites for dredging in Beas River to mitigate flood risks, specifically targeting the protection of Bhuntar airport and nearby residential areas, informed chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during the budget session in assembly on Monday. Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during budget session in Shimla on Monday. (HT Photo)

The matter was raised in the house by Dharampur MLA Chandershekhar on behalf of Manali MLA Bhuvneshwar Gaur. Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur also participated in the discussion. He asked when the dredging and channel improvement works—aimed at mitigating potential damage from the upcoming monsoon season—would be completed. Chandrashekhar further said stated that his own constituency is also facing the same issues and dredging operations should be undertaken in that region as well.

Responding to the queries, CM Sukhu informed the House that the government has identified 42 sites across the state for river dredging. Chief Minister stated that 42 sites have been identified in Kullu—including Manali—where such interventions are required.

The CM added that dredging work would soon commence in Manali and subsequently be extended to other parts of the state, including Dehra.

Providing details, he said that the proposed dredging plan in the Beas River has received stage-I approval from the Union ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change on December 27, 2025, while stage-II clearance is in its final stages.

Three specific locations have been identified under the pilot phase, all falling under non-mining river stretches — near Kullu-Manali Airport (4.86 hectares), Jia Sangam in Bhuntar spanning the Beas and Parvati rivers (4.38 hectares), and a stretch from Langabakar to Tikrabodi in Fati Balh/Halpur (4.041 hectares).

Policy to protect tractor operators from exploitation soon: CM

The CM also announced that a policy would be introduced for those engaged in extracting sand and gravel from riverbanks using tractors. “This policy aims to protect tractor operators from exploitation and will also entail a reduction in the fines levied against them,” said CM.